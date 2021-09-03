TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey is helping small businesses affected by Tropical Storm Ida. Gov. Phil Murphy announced Friday the creation of a grant program for businesses impacted by the severe weather.
Now that the skies have cleared, we’re eager to get to work on helping our families and businesses recover from Tropical Storm Ida – starting with $10 million in financial relief for our small businesses through the @NewJerseyEDA.https://t.co/Ugh04qILxl pic.twitter.com/FYmyQPNz5pREAD MORE: ‘Luckily We Made It Out’: Expecting Mother, Husband And 2 Young Children Hide In Basement To Survive Tornado In Mullica Hill
— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) September 3, 2021
Murphy said those that have storm damage can receive anywhere from $1,000 to $5,000 in recovery funds.READ MORE: ‘I’m Pretty Much Still Numb’: Upper Dublin Township Residents Picking Up Pieces After EF-2 Tornado Causes Destruction
“Today I’m announcing $10 million in grants we’re making available through the New Jersey Economic Development Authority for small businesses affected by Tropical Storm Ida,” Murphy said. “If you’ve been crushed and you can prove it, you’re eligible.”
The governor says the grant money will be in addition to the federal aid that President Joe Biden approved with Thursday’s emergency declaration.
Get the latest on Ida’s Aftermath on CBS3, CBSN Philly and CBSPhilly.com. Learn more on how to watch and stream CBSN Philly for free, here.
You can also download the CBS Philly Weather App for the most up-to-date weather forecast and to receive severe weather alerts. The app is free on Apple and Android devices.MORE NEWS: Labor Day Weekend Weather: Shaping Up To Be Sunny, Quiet Unofficial End Of Summer In Philadelphia Area