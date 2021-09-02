WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Chopper 3 was over flooding caused by the remnants of Ida in Wilmington, Delaware on Thursday. Eyewitness News has been told that authorities have made more than 100 high water rescues after the Brandywine Creek flooded.

The frantic scramble to rescue residents along Northeast Boulevard in Wilmington began at about 8 a.m.

“I’m scared, I cannot swim,” one Wilmington resident said.

One by one, crews handled as many as 100 rescues, bringing people safely out of homes after the normally tranquil Brandywine Creek overflowed its banks, dumping 4 to 5 feet of water into a neighborhood.

Residents who spoke with CBS3 say they’ve lived in the area for decades and have never witnessed anything like the floods currently affecting the Philadelphia region.

“You can see the power of the Brandywine behind me. Water, just tremendous volumes of water coming down from Pennsylvania and it’s coming to the city and it’s just flooded parts of our city,” Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki said.

Denise Lansdowne says her husband had little time to react before rising floodwater submerged anything in its path.

“He went from the house to his truck back to our home. By the time he came out again, it was crazy. Just out of nowhere, all this water,” she said. “We just lost three cars, but we walked away. It’s all good, it’s receding now, it’s better now. We’ve been rescued, everybody’s out here working together.”

Delaware Gov. John Carney toured some of the damage in the area on Thrusday afternoon.

“Got damage, water damage in these homes. You’ve got folks who are going to be out for hopefully not too long a period of time. We’ve got social service providing assistance for them as they shelter,” Carney said.

People in the area are being urged to stay home as emergency responders are on their way.

Eyewitness News has also been told that emergency centers have been set up at the Police Athletic League and William Hicks Anderson Center.