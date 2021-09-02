PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Video from Chopper 3 captured flooded streets outside the new Giant supermarket in Center City. The video shows flooding right outside the supermarket near 23rd and Cherry Streets.WATCH LIVE: Montgomery County Officials To Provide Update On Storm Damage
Like most neighborhoods near the border of the Schuylkill River, water is up to some of the street signs.
Eyewitness News is being told a number of people cannot get out of their apartments due to the floodwaters. They are being told to shelter in place until rescuers can get to them.
The Riverwalk Giant opened up in March 2021.