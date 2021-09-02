CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Local News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Several school districts in the region have announced they will be closed on Friday or will go virtual following the devastating damage left behind by tornadoes and flooding brought on by the remnants of Ida.

The Philadelphia School District announced they will have virtual learning on Friday because of the storm damage. All after-school activities for Thursday are also canceled to make sure everyone makes it home safely.

The Upper Dublin School District announced all schools and offices will remain closed on Friday, Sept. 3. Parents are expected to receive more information.

