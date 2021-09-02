PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Several school districts in the region have announced they will be closed on Friday or will go virtual following the devastating damage left behind by tornadoes and flooding brought on by the remnants of Ida.
The Philadelphia School District announced they will have virtual learning on Friday because of the storm damage. All after-school activities for Thursday are also canceled to make sure everyone makes it home safely.
🚨 IMPORTANT UPDATE:
🏫 TODAY 9/2: Schools will dismiss at normal times.
💻 TOMORROW 9/3: Students will participate in 100% digital learning.
🏃 ALL after-school activities are cancelled for the rest of the week.
For more detailed information visit: https://t.co/Jix0fUMyOe pic.twitter.com/lQ0gVHMPa9
— Philadelphia Schools (@PHLschools) September 2, 2021
The Upper Dublin School District announced all schools and offices will remain closed on Friday, Sept. 3. Parents are expected to receive more information.