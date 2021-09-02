PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Ida has moved out after dumping rain and triggering flash flooding across our region. Floodwaters are creating dangerous driving conditions and leading to some rescues.

Images from Main Street in Manayunk and nearby Roxborough show flooded streets. On Main Street, floodwater continued to rise Thursday morning. Several cars were submerged past their windshields.

The floodwaters were so powerful they pushed heavy objects and continued to creep up the walls of the businesses along Main Street. At Pizzeria L’Angolo, floodwater was halfway up to the business red awning.

Power is also being lost in the area. As Eyewitness News crews were on scene, an explosion was heard and part of a stoplight went out.

Rescue crews have been working to save people from the rising Schuylkill River. Eyewitness News was on scene near Nixon Street and River Road as people were being shuttled from their homes to dryer ground by Philadelphia firefighters.

A woman, who was rescued from her home with her dogs, thanked first responders.

“They are the best,” resident Greta DiFerdinand said. “Honest to God, they were polite, they were nice. They were very efficient. They helped me get my dogs and they were just very, very efficient and professional.”

Water rescues were also spotted at Flat Rock Road, not only by first responders but also by police.