PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At least seven tornadoes have been confirmed so far in our region after the remnants of Hurricane Ida swept through Wednesday. At least five people in our area have been killed by the storm.

That includes three deaths in Montgomery County, one in Chester County and one in Bucks County.

There were 16 tornado warnings Wednesday.

But, there are still dangerous conditions throughout the region Thursday night.

Massive flooding had a large portion of the Vine Street Expressway underwater Thursday.

A massive tornado tore homes apart in Mullica Hill, New Jersey.

In Upper Dublin, Montgomery County, a woman was killed as an EF-2 tornado ripped through the area.

Down in Delaware, more than 100 water rescues were made in the flooded streets of Wilmington.

All of the flooding and damage have forced several school districts to close or revert to virtual learning for Friday.