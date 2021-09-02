NORRISTOWN – Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania American Water announced on Thursday that a small area in Norristown is under a boil water advisory. The area might be at increased risk from microbial contamination, according to a release.

This notice applies to a customer population of approximately 100 along the following streets:

David Lane

Coates Street

Boro Line Road

Carmella Court

For a map of the affected area, visit https://www.onsolve360.com//alert?id=9-49027.

As PAW was monitoring the conditions of the distribution system, they experienced a loss of positive water pressure due to a main break in Lower Merion Township. A loss of positive water pressure is a signal that could allow contamination to enter the distribution system, which means there’s an increased chance that the water may contain disease-causing organisms.

PAW recommends using boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and food preparation until further notice.

Inadequately treated water may contain disease-causing organisms, which can cause nausea, cramps, diarrhea, and headaches. If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, you may want to seek medical advice.

PAW is currently working to repair the main break. The company is also collecting and analyzing additional water quality samples, including bacteria samples.

For more information, visit www.pennsylvaniaamwater.com, and select Alerts, or contact Pennsylvania American Water’s customer service center at 800-565-7292.