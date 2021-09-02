MULLICA HILL, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to tour the damage left behind by a tornado that ripped through Mullica Hill Wednesday as remnants of Ida tore through the region. The press conference will be on CBSN Philly at 10 a.m.
- What: Gov. Murphy to tour tornado-damaged neighborhood of Mullica Hill in Harrison Township
- Who: Governor Phil Murphy
- When: Sept. 2
- Time: 10 a.m.
Several "large and extremely dangerous" tornadoes were spotted throughout the Philadephia region Wednesday, the NSW says. But, Mullica Hill, in Harristown Township, New Jersey, was hit particularly hard. A massive funnel cloud video was posted on Facebook by Jessica Jarrell.
A massive funnel was also captured by Twitter user Ryan Thoden in the area.
Monster tornado intercepted!!!! @NWS_MountHolly @cbsnews @nbcnews pic.twitter.com/n9gsqHzueJ
— Ryan Thoden🌩🌪 (@ThunderThoden) September 1, 2021
Homes were also severely damaged by the tornado.
The damage left behind by Ida's remnants prompted Gov. Murphy to declare a state of emergency in the Garden State.
