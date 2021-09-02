PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Manayunk is known to be a hot spot for flooding, but even for residents who are used to high water, the scenes Thursday have been shocking. At this point, it’s simply just a waiting game.

People are coming out just to witness up close how severe this flooding is.

On the other side of Main Street in Manayunk, you can see just part of the Schuylkill River raging through Philadelphia County.

Businesses and restaurants have evacuated the area. Many have been preparing for these severe conditions since Wednesday morning, but this was the most water this area has seen in a hundred years.

“It was more than we anticipated. We are pretty resilient around here. We’ve had a lot of stuff going on the last couple of years and we’ve seen water. We need help from the city to come out here and pump some of these basements out,” Gwen McCauley of the Manayunk Business Association said. “And when the water recedes, we need them to spray down the streets and get them cleaned up.”

Some businesses are hopeful they will reopen by this weekend, but others say it could up to a month before they are up and running.