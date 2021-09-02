PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Torrential rains from remnants of Ida are triggering flash flooding across the Philadelphia region. Floodwaters are creating dangerous conditions, forcing the closure of many roadways in the area Thursday.
Officials have changed the Schuylkill River's flood category from observed to "major flooding observed." But this is subject to change as the timing and predicted stage for crests could vary significantly.
A number of roads are closed due as a result of the flooding.
- Main Street in Manayunk is closed from Ridge Avenue to Leverington Street, floods are also in the area of Shurs Lane and Main Street
- Route 1 off-ramp to Ridge Avenue is flooded and closed.
- MLK Drive is flooded and closed between Greenland Drive and Montgomery Drive
- Kelly Drive is flooded and closed between Hunting Park Avenue and Falls Bridge. The Flat Rock area is flooded
- Kelly Drive is flooded and closed between North Ferry Road and Falls Bridge
Chopper 3 took an incredible video of the Vine Street Expressway underwater.
CBS3 is also getting reports of people being trapped in buildings in the Art Museum area and unable to get out because of the flooding.
For updates on Schuylkill River forecast information, click here.