BRISTOL, Pa. (CBS) — It’s believed a tornado that moved through Bristol, Bucks County Wednesday tore the roof off a condominium building and heavy rains caused serious flood damage. Now, roughly 30 residents are being forced to find somewhere else to live until repairs can be made.
Some Bristol residents spoke with Eyewitness News about what it was like as the tornado moved through the town.READ MORE: Manayunk, Hot Spot For Flooding, Sees Most Water In Area In Hundred Years From Ida's Remnants
“Last night was horrible, we had a lot of wind,” Cynthia Adams said. “I didn’t realize the roof had come off upstairs until I heard everybody scurrying around.”READ MORE: 'High Probability' Police Gunfire Killed 8-Year-Old Fanta Bility During Academy Park High School Football Game Shooting, DA Says
“You hear a loud wind going, then all the sudden it got real quiet, some warm air was blowing through and then all of the sudden started really rattling everything and everything was blowing around. It got crazy,” one man said.MORE NEWS: 'Luckily We Made It Out': Expecting Mother, Husband And 2 Young Children Hide In Basement To Survive Tornado In Mullica Hill
“I heard loud banging and it was just here just like that and gone just like that,” one woman said. “It was a scary experience for sure.”