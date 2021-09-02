SHARON HILL, Pa. (CBS) — Three Sharon Hill police officers may be responsible for alleged responsive gunfire that struck four victims, killing 8-year-old Fanta Bility and wounding her sister, outside of a high school football game in Delaware County last week, the county’s District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.
BREAKING: Delco DA: "There is a high probability that the responsive gunfire of the Sharon Hill Police Officers struck four victims, including the shots that killed 8-year-old Fanta Bility and wounded her sister." Promises full investigation. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/YPfbsqhRkB
— Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) September 2, 2021
The shooting happened last Friday around 9 p.m. on the 900 block of Coates Street following Academy Park High School's football game against Pennsbury High School.
According to the DA’s Office, the incident began after there was alleged gunfire toward the direction of three Sharon Hill police officers who were observing the crowd leaving the football stadium. The alleged gunfire struck a victim and resulted in the officers discharging their weapons, the DA’s Office says.
The DA says there’s a “high probability” the officers’ gunfire struck four victims, including Fanta.
“There is a high probability that the responsive gunfire of the Sharon Hill Police Officers struck four victims, including the shots that killed 8-year-old Fanta Bility and wounded her sister,” District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said. “The death of Fanta and the wounding of her sister and the other students are a heartbreaking tragedy for her family, her friends and the entire Delaware County community.”
Stollsteimer said his office will conduct a full investigation into the shooting.
Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying the individuals involved in the incident. Anyone with any information is being asked to contact the DA’s Office at 610-579-0429.