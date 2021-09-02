CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police say a 9-month-old Afghan evacuee died shortly after arriving at Philadelphia International Airport Wednesday night. Police say they were called to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia just before 11 p.m. for a sudden infant death.

Upon arrival, police say U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents said the baby girl suffered a medical emergency on the flight. The girl was unresponsive when the plane landed around 9:15 p.m.

She was transported to CHOP and was later pronounced dead.

The Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the baby’s cause of death.

