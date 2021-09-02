MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Torrential rains that moved through the region Wednesday left behind major flooding, extreme damage, and unfortunately fatalities in Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office is investigating three storm-related deaths, Chair of Montgomery County Board of Commissioners Dr. Val Arkoosh said Thursday.
Major flooding has submerged parts of towns and neighborhoods in Montgomery County.
CBS3’s Joe Holden is in Bridgeport where rescue workers have been going door to door to rescue residents from floodwaters.
Water rescues underway in Bridgeport— dozens have been hauled from their homes by boat. One man said he had to be rescued from his roof, saying the flood waters came up so fast. The Schuylkill River has claimed several blocks in the small Montgomery County town. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/8HyI4jLYlp
— Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) September 2, 2021
High water stranded many residents and fire and marine units around the region are working around the clock to help people get to safety.
An apparent tornado also tore through the Maple Glen neighborhood. Down trees and wires now litter the streets not far from Limekiln Pike.
Township emergency teams are reporting widespread destruction.
In Fort Washington, more than a dozen vehicles got stuck in floodwaters along Commerce Drive. Water rescue teams were called to free drivers trapped in their vehicles.