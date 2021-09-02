PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two people have been hospitalized after a building collapsed in Kensington Thursday night. The collapse happened on the 2300 block of North Front Street.
Chopper 3 was over the scene.
Officials say two people have been taken to Temple University Hospital. There is no word at this time on their conditions.
Officials say two people have been taken to Temple University Hospital. There is no word at this time on their conditions.

There is also no word on what caused the collapse.
