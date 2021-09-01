PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The National Weather Service’s Philadelphia and Mount Holly office is begging people to stay home as hundreds of water rescues are underway following Wednesday’s severe weather.
In a Wednesday night tweet, the National Weather Service said that despite rising waters across the region, more people are driving into floodwaters.
“Please, unless you must travel, stay home tonight,” part of the plea read.
We're hearing reports that crews are running out of resources to rescue people stuck in flood waters. People are continuing to drive into flood waters resulting in hundreds of water rescues. Please, unless you must travel, stay home tonight in you live in NJ or PA. #PAwx #NJwx
The heavy rains came from remnants of Hurricane Ida pushing through the area, bringing an onslaught of severe weather. Tornados spawned across New Jersey in addition to the rising waters across the region.