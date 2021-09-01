CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The National Weather Service’s Philadelphia and Mount Holly office is begging people to stay home as hundreds of water rescues are underway following Wednesday’s severe weather.

In a Wednesday night tweet, the National Weather Service said that despite rising waters across the region, more people are driving into floodwaters.

READ MORE: Several 'Large And Extremely Dangerous' Tornadoes Tear Apart Homes In South Jersey

“Please, unless you must travel, stay home tonight,” part of the plea read.

MORE NEWS: School Districts Announce Thursday Closures After Philadelphia Area Sees Tornados, Flooding

The heavy rains came from remnants of Hurricane Ida pushing through the area, bringing an onslaught of severe weather. Tornados spawned across New Jersey in addition to the rising waters across the region.