PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The City of Philadelphia is bracing for the remnants of Ida, with all eyes on the Schuylkill River. Businesses used sandbags Wednesday as barriers, bracing for rain and possible flooding.
According to the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management, they have extra measures and people ready for all the potential outcomes.
But before the waters possibly rise, CBS3 caught the Temple University crew team rowing on the Schuylkill before the rain.
Head Coach Brian Perkins has concerns as the storm moves in.
"Last storm ripped off the entire end of the dock, so we lost a 40-foot ramp anchored in the parking lot, and 30 feet of dock torn off and we had to go a whole year without the end of the dock," he said.
Philadelphia is warning everyone to check their gutters ahead of heavy rains.