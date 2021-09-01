PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We now know the identity of a suspect wanted in a shooting aboard a SEPTA bus.
Philadelphia police say an arrest warrant has been issued for Darnell Still.READ MORE: Several Apparent 'Large And Extremely Dangerous' Tornadoes Tear Through Philadelphia Region Pennsylvania's Carbon Plan Clears Last Regulatory Hurdle
Police say he opened fire on a SEPTA bus on South Broad Street on July 15, critically injuring a man.MORE NEWS: COVID In New Jersey: Gov. Phil Murphy Sets Aside $267 Million For Testing At Schools
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact police.