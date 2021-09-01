TRACKING IDA:Tornado Watch Issued For Parts Of Pennsylvania, New Jersey And Delaware Until 10 p.m.
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We now know the identity of a suspect wanted in a shooting aboard a SEPTA bus.

Philadelphia police say an arrest warrant has been issued for Darnell Still.

Police say he opened fire on a SEPTA bus on South Broad Street on July 15, critically injuring a man.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact police.