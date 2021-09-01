HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania officials will provide an update on state agency activities in response to heavy rain and flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Ida. Gov. Tom Wolf will be joined by the PA Emergency Management Agency, PA State Police, and the PA Department of Transportation.
The briefing will take place at 11 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
- What: Gov. Wolf, Administration to Provide Update on State Response to Remnants of Hurricane Ida
- When: Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021
- Time: 11 a.m.
