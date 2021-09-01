TORNADO WARNINGIssued for parts of Philadelphia, Burlington, Camden, Gloucester Counties until 6:45 p.m.
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A “large and extremely dangerous” tornado was spotted in Willow Grove, Montgomery County, the NWS says. Several tornado warnings have been issued throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware Wednesday as the remnants of Hurricane Ida pound the region.

It’s too early to tell whether a confirmed tornado touched down, or about any possible damage.

In Fort Washington, Montgomery County, viewer Bob Cinicola sent Eyewitness News video of whipping winds and rain.

Over in Chester County, viewer Evan Custance shared photos of downed trees and siding ripped off the side of a home in Oxford.

In addition to possible tornadoes, Ida has prompted multiple flash flood warnings.

A flash flooding warning is in effect for large portions of the area — including Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania suburbs, New Jersey suburbs, and Delaware — until 11:30 p.m.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware until 10 p.m.

