PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A “large and extremely dangerous” tornado was spotted in Willow Grove, Montgomery County, the NWS says. Several tornado warnings have been issued throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware Wednesday as the remnants of Hurricane Ida pound the region.

NWS saying "extremely dangerous tornado" is moving through & there are indications of debris in the air. Warrington, Buckingham, Solebury, take shelter NOW. READ MORE: Remnants Of Ida Bring Tornado, Flash Flooding Threats To Philadelphia Region — Jessica Kartalija (@JessKartalija) September 1, 2021

It’s too early to tell whether a confirmed tornado touched down, or about any possible damage.

In Fort Washington, Montgomery County, viewer Bob Cinicola sent Eyewitness News video of whipping winds and rain.

Filmed the Ft. Washington, PA tornado from the hotel bathroom!! pic.twitter.com/dqHMyEvis4 — Bob Cinicola (@BobInBstn) September 1, 2021

Over in Chester County, viewer Evan Custance shared photos of downed trees and siding ripped off the side of a home in Oxford.

In addition to possible tornadoes, Ida has prompted multiple flash flood warnings.

A flash flooding warning is in effect for large portions of the area — including Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania suburbs, New Jersey suburbs, and Delaware — until 11:30 p.m.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware until 10 p.m.

Under a tornado warning for much of Delaware County — this is Springfield Road in Broomall. Heavy rain, lots of ponding. Be careful folks. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/vySu8mtKK9 — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) September 1, 2021

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.

Download the CBS Philly Weather App for the most up-to-date weather forecast. The app is free on Apple and Android devices.