PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Several “large and extremely dangerous” tornadoes were spotted throughout the Philadelphia region Wednesday, the NWS says. Several tornado warnings have been issued throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware on Wednesday as the remnants of Hurricane Ida pound the region.

The area around Mullica Hill, New Jersey, appears to have been hit particularly hard. A massive funnel was captured by Twitter user Ryan Thoden in the area.

CBS3 reporter Kerri Corrado was on the scene as downed trees littered Winding Way.

Winding Way in Mullica Hill pic.twitter.com/zWHW8rVdkn — Kerri Corrado (@KerriCorrado) September 1, 2021

Eyewitness News cameras captured what appears to be a very large funnel cloud in neighboring Mantua Township, Gloucester County.

In Fort Washington, Montgomery County, viewer Bob Cinicola sent Eyewitness News video of whipping winds and rain.

Over in Chester County, viewer Evan Custance shared photos of downed trees and siding ripped off the side of a home in Oxford.

A friend of mine just sent me pictures right after an apparent tornado came through the Oxford, PA area. Damage from tornado in pictures below. Multiple trees and power lines down with roof pieces missing. #pawx #Tornado #nws #TORNADOWARNING #wxtwitter pic.twitter.com/WFI4onoqfI — Evan Custance (@CustanceEvan) September 1, 2021

In addition to possible tornadoes, Ida has prompted multiple flash flood warnings.

A flash flooding warning is in effect for large portions of the area — including Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania suburbs, New Jersey suburbs, and Delaware — until 11:30 p.m.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware until 10 p.m.

Under a tornado warning for much of Delaware County — this is Springfield Road in Broomall. Heavy rain, lots of ponding. Be careful folks. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/vySu8mtKK9 — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) September 1, 2021

