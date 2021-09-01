PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Joel Embiid took to Twitter on Wednesday morning after his relationship with Ben Simmons was pulled into the spiraling drama surrounding Simmons’ future with the team. According to an NBA reporter for USA TODAY Sports, the Sixers had to choose between Embiid and Simmons because a “rift had been escalating.”

Embiid jumped to Twitter to defend his relationship with Simmons, and also called out the media and Philadelphia fans for their role in the situation.

“Sources “Trust me bro”!! Stop using my name to push people’s agendas,” Embiid tweeted. “I love and hate drama. I love playing with Ben. Stats don’t lie. He’s an amazing player and we all didn’t get the job done. It’s on me personally. I hope everyone is back cuz we know we’re good enough to win.”

Embiid says people have “no idea how much this media makes up stuff for followers.”

Simmons isn’t the only 76er who Philadelphia fans wanted to be traded. Embiid recalls a few years ago when he was booed.

“I haven’t forgotten but 2 years ago, I got booed, people in Philly wanted me to be traded. I even shushed them. Only the real ones didn’t but I just put the work in that offseason to be better cuz I knew I wasn’t playing up to my potential. Philly fans, y’all also gotta be better,” Embiid tweeted.

But Embiid made a fair point by reminding that not everyone is built to work harder based on criticism and being told they “can’t do something.”

“For clarity, I love the criticism, I love when I’m told I can’t do something,” Embiid tweeted. “It makes me work harder to prove everyone wrong but not everyone is built like that.”

The Ben Simmons situation escalated for the Sixers on Tuesday after a report broke that Simmons doesn’t want to play in Philly and he won’t report for training camp later this month.

The 76ers have reportedly been entertaining trade offers for Simmons since the team’s devastating postseason exit in June, but due to a high price, they have not pulled the trigger on any deals.