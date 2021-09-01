PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Drama surrounding Ben Simmons continues in Philadelphia and one player has an idea of how his role might change if Simmons is not on the roster for the upcoming season. Danny Green was on The Crossover podcast Tuesday morning and discussed the team’s future with, or without Ben Simmons.

Green said he would “probably become the primary defender” for the 76ers in the event that Simmons is traded.

“We don’t know what we’re going to get back for him,” Green told the Crossover when asked what might change for him. “We may get a point guard, we may get wings. That may change a lot. I might be playing with a different type of point guard. I might be playing with a different type of wings. I might be coming off the bench. I don’t know who we’re going to get, so it could change a lot. And also defensively, I probably become the primary defender. I’m not saying it’s an issue or problem for me. But we have one less wing of a defender [without] him… You talk about our main defenders, that was a big part of that and a big part of our defense.”

While Green mentioned he hopes Simmons is his teammate this season, it doesn’t look promising.

“But for the most part, I’m going with the mindset that he’s going to be with us and that we need him and you just try to get him on board. That’s the mentality I have, and hopefully, he has the same one,” Green said.

Hours after the podcast aired, Keith Pompey, with the Inquirer, reported that Simmons told the Sixers he no longer wants to play in Philly and won’t report to training camp.

To further escalate the drama surrounding the Simmons situation Tuesday, NBA writer for Bleacher Report Jason Dumas reported that there is a “high chance” Maxey is going to be a part of any Ben Simmons trade. Stating that agent Rich Paul would “like both of his clients out of Philadelphia.”

Some Philadelphia-based organizations had plans to partner with Maxey for community events, but they were told to cancel because Paul does “not want Maxey to grow roots in Philly if he could be gone,” according to Dumas.

A few local Philadelphia based organizations had planned on partnering with Maxey on some community events. They were told to cancel those plans. Paul would not like Maxey to grow roots in Philly if he could be gone. — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) August 31, 2021

The Sixers have been entertaining offers for Simmons throughout the offseason but have yet to make a move. At this point, it seems the question is no longer “if” they will trade Simmons, but “when.”