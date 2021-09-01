PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Wednesday, union members took an informal vote on the tentative agreement between the Philadelphia teachers’ union and the school district.
Philadelphia Federation of Teachers President Jerry Jordan announced Wednesday that 93% of union members voted to approve a new tentative contract.
Some of the highlights of the three-year deal include salary increases each of the three years. Plus, members will get a bonus this year and next.
It now moves to a formal vote which will be completed by Sept. 15.