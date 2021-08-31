TRACKING IDA:Remnants Of Ida To Bring Threats Of Severe Thunderstorms, Flooding And Isolated Tornadoes To Region
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles are required to have their roster cut down to 53 players by 4 p.m. Tuesday. Among the players waived on Tuesday was wide receiver Travis Fulgham.

Fulgham was the Eagles’ leading receiver last season.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports Fulgham could be on the practice squad.

CBS Sports created an Eagles cutdown tracker.

Here are the cuts the Eagles have made so far:

  • QB: Nick Mullens
  • RB: Kerryon Johnson, Elijah Holyfield, Jason Huntley
  • WR: Travis Fulgham, Jhamon Ausbon, Hakeem Butler, Adrian Killins, Marken Michel, Andre Patton
  • TE: Caleb Wilson, Cary Angeline
  • T: Casey Tucker
  • C: Harry Crider, Luke Juriga, Ross Pierschbacher
  • DE: JaQuan Bailey
  • DT: RaeQuan Williams
  • LB: Joe Ostman, Rashad Smith
  • CB: Lavert Hill, Craig James, Michael Jacquet III

The Eagles’ season opener is Sunday, Sept. 12 at 1 p.m. against the Falcons in Atlanta.