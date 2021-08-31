PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia School District students return for full-time, in-person learning on Tuesday. It’ll be the first time they’ve been in the classroom since March of 2020.

“We’re really excited. A little anxious and nervous, and some anxiety about that but it’s a good anxiety,” Philadelphia Schools Superintendent Dr. William Hite said.

The district is welcoming back over 100,000 students for the first time since March 2020. All of the district’s schools are now equipped with COVID safety protocols that include mask mandates for all and a recently added vaccine mandate for staff.

But the start of the school year comes with some controversy. Teachers have been protesting outside of Masterman School in the city’s Spring Garden neighborhood. Teachers there have refused to enter the building, citing concerns over asbestos and other environmental concerns. Dr. Hite says he understands their concerns but says the job has to get done.

“At the end of the day they have to make a choice and that choice is if you don’t feel comfortable and you don’t want to come in, you were hired to do a job and we’re going to expect you to do that job,” Dr. Hite said.

There are also new arrival and dismissal times for some students. Hite says the changes are for uniformity. The district had nearly 30 different start and end times. The changes led City Councilmember Helen Gym and a group of ten state legislators to ask the district to rethink the bell changes. They cited student safety and well-being and preserving parents’ jobs.

“Especially high schoolers who are now being asked to come to school as much as 45 minutes to an hour earlier which means that they could be on public transportation when it gets dark,” Gym said. “To Elementary school children, some of whom are often up at the crack of dawn and have working parents who really need them to be in school at an appropriate time.”

The mayor and superintendent will be on hand at the brand new Northeast Community Propel Academy in Mayfair to welcome students back to class. This is one of three brand-new school buildings the district is opening this year. The school there will host 1,800 pre-K through 8th-grade students.

The mayor and superintendent will then be at another new school in University City.