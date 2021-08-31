HELP NEEDEDHow To Help Afghan Evacuees As They Arrive In Philadelphia Region
CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Burlington News, Local

BURLINGTON, N.J. (CBS) – A pedestrian was struck and killed in Burlington County, New Jersey. It happened just after 10 p.m. Monday along Route 130 in Burlington.

Eyewitness News was at the scene as the medical examiner arrived at the scene.

READ MORE: Philadelphia School District Students Return To Full-Time, In-Person Learning On Tuesday For First Time Since March 2020

Pedestrian Struck, Killed Along Route 130 In Burlington County

READ MORE: Police: Man Shot In Head In West Philadelphia

 

It appears the driver stayed at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation.

MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Police: Gun Recovered At Scene After Man Shot, Killed In Germantown

No further information has been released.