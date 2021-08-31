Pedestrian Struck, Killed Along Route 130 In Burlington County

BURLINGTON, N.J. (CBS) – A pedestrian was struck and killed in Burlington County, New Jersey. It happened just after 10 p.m. Monday along Route 130 in Burlington.
Eyewitness News was at the scene as the medical examiner arrived at the scene.
It appears the driver stayed at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation.
No further information has been released.