PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The region is bracing for Ida. Flash flood watches have been issued for our entire region.

Flooding fears are sparking concern along the Schuylkill River. Crews are monitoring the water levels very closely because of the amount of rainfall we’re expected to get.

The Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management says remnants of Ida could bring minor flooding on Wednesday.

“It’s not like a snowstorm. Not everyone is going to see this. Flooding might only be a few blocks encapsulated around a creek or river or stream or low spot area, but it can be very quite serious for those that do experience it,” National Weather Service Senior Hydrologist Raymond Kruzdlo said.

With the help of both federal and city partners, the National Weather Service Philadelphia/Mount Holly can now read river level information with a new gauge installed in the Schuylkill River at 30th Street.

They say the gauge is there so they can track and monitor any potential flooding risks for residents.

“Our goal is to keep them out of harm’s way first and foremost, and let them know that there is a flooding potential,” Kruzdlo said.

In the meantime, there’s a rush to release water from Pennsylvania dams.

Chopper 3 was over the Blue Marsh Lake in Berks County as the Army Corps of Engineers are trying to make room for intense rainfall in the forecast.

“When we have significant forecast like from the National Weather Service where we’re getting significant rain — we monitor that all the time, but in this case, we’re able to drop things down and get ready for Hurricane Ida,” said Steve Rochette with the Army Corps of Engineers.