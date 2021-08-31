PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 24-year-old man was shot and killed in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood. It happened just before 3 a.m. Tuesday at Marion and West Ashmead Streets.Philadelphia School District Students Return To Full-Time, In-Person Learning On Tuesday For First Time Since March 2020
Police say they recovered several spent rifle rounds and a 9mm handgun that may have belonged to the victim.
So far, no arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.