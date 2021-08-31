PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney spoke about Operation Allies Refuge PHL on Tuesday. More than 2,300 evacuees from Afghanistan have arrived in Philadelphia for processing so far.
“Looking further into the future, some evacuees may choose to make our city and region their new home,” Kenney said. “The Department of State is handling settlement and lodging but we welcome any and all new residents and are committed to helping them get the resources they need to thrive in our neighborhoods and schools.”READ MORE: Pennsylvania To Mandate Masks In K-12 Schools, Day Cares
The American Red Cross and other agencies are still at PHL, where several more flights of evacuees are arriving today.
Those planes are coming from countries outside of Afghanistan, where evacuees were sent temporarily to in order to quickly flee @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/lOGct4Dzx6
A terminal at Philadelphia International Airport was transformed into a makeshift welcome center.
Seven flights of refugees are expected at the airport Tuesday.