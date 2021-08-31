TRACKING IDA:Remnants Of Ida To Bring Threats Of Severe Thunderstorms, Flooding And Isolated Tornadoes To Region
CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Afghan Evacuees, Jim Kenney, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney spoke about Operation Allies Refuge PHL on Tuesday. More than 2,300 evacuees from Afghanistan have arrived in Philadelphia for processing so far.

“Looking further into the future, some evacuees may choose to make our city and region their new home,” Kenney said. “The Department of State is handling settlement and lodging but we welcome any and all new residents and are committed to helping them get the resources they need to thrive in our neighborhoods and schools.”

READ MORE: Pennsylvania To Mandate Masks In K-12 Schools, Day Cares

A terminal at Philadelphia International Airport was transformed into a makeshift welcome center.

MORE NEWS: Philadelphia School District Students Return To Full-Time, In-Person Learning For First Time Since March 2020

Seven flights of refugees are expected at the airport Tuesday.

How To Help Afghan Evacuees As They Arrive In Philadelphia Region