MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Two 6-year-old boys from Camden and Florence had their wishes come true on Tuesday. Samaree and Dalton were sworn into the New Jersey State Police by Col. Patrick Callahan.
The boys arrived in style with a New Jersey State Police escort to the ceremony at the Make-A-Wish castle in Monroe Township.
Samaree, who is battling sickle-cell disease, says his wish was to hang out with officers and save somebody.
Dalton, who has been diagnosed with a seizure disorder, says he wished to be a police officer to meet a police K-9 and “catch bad guys.”