TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will be updating the public on the latest COVID-19 news in the Garden State on Monday. Murphy will be joined by Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz, and State Police Superintendent Col. Pat Callahan.
The briefing will take place at 1 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
- WHEN: Monday, August 30, 2021
- TIME: 1 p.m.
- WHERE: George Washington Ballroom, Trenton War Memorial, 1 Memorial Dr., Trenton, NJ
