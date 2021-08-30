BRISTOL, Pa. (CBS) — Parts of the Philadelphia region are bracing for Ida’s impacts. CBS3’s Kerri Corrado was in Bristol Monday, one of many places from the suburbs to the Jersey Shore that have already seen some recent flooding and are preparing for even more.

There were calm waters and endless sunshine at Basin Park in Bristol on Monday. But by midweek, Bucks County will be bracing for Ida.

Flash flooding fears are threatening the area once again.

“Flooding is our biggest concern. It’s one of those things that takes a long time to recover from floods we have see in the county,” Director of Emergency Services Audrey Kenny said.

Video from back in July shows the Bristol-Croydon area flooded.

The Bucks County Emergency Management team says they are already working with local municipalities and the Red Cross, and are reaching out to schools for shelter.

“Many of them have shelter capabilities in case we have to evacuate people from parts of the county,” Kenny said.

In Allentown, more storm preps are underway. The recycling center will be closed starting Tuesday until further notice to give them time to move containers to high ground.

“The Little Lehigh Creek is right behind us and that has the potential for flooding therefore we are taking precautionary measures to move out containers out of the area,” Recycling & Solid Manager Ann Saurman said.

In the meantime, there are also water worries at the Jersey Shore, especially since the grounds are already saturated from recent rainfall.

Officials and residents are praying the flooding this time around isn’t as bad. They’re reminding everyone to start prepping sooner than later.

Other surrounding counties Eyewitness News reached out to in the region say they are monitoring the storm.