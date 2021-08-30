PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Parents will rally outside the Julia R. Masterman School on Monday. They say they are concerned over conditions inside the building.
Teachers say they want documented proof that all damaged asbestos was removed from the school at 17th and Spring Garden Streets. They protested last week outside the school, refusing to go inside to prepare for the start of classes.
Superintendent William Hite disputes the claims, saying the complaints appear to be based on incomplete information.
Students are set to return to school there on Tuesday.