FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Falls Township. Officers were called to a report of a domestic disturbance at a home on the 400 block of Federal Lane, just after 12 p.m. Sunday.

Police say during their response a man there at the home was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers or anyone else inside the home were hurt.

Neighbors tell CBS3 they were shocked to hear about what happened so close to home.

“Nothing ever happens here, so quiet here. So I was kind of shocked. Cops have been here all day so it’s really serious,” a neighbor said.

No officers or anyone else at the home was injured.

The incident remains under investigation.

No further details have been provided.

Detectives from Bucks County are now leading the investigation.