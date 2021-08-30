BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A lifeguard was killed and several other people were injured by a lightning strike at the Jersey Shore Monday. It happened in the South Seaside Park section of Berkeley Township.
Details are scarce but Berkeley Township Police say they are investigating the lightning strike.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy released a statement Monday, confirming the death of a young lifeguard.
“Our hearts are with the family and friends of the young lifeguard killed by today’s horrific lightning strike on the beach in Berkeley Township, and we pray for a full recovery for those injured. I’ve spoken to Mayor Carmen Amato and offered the full support and assistance of our administration during this difficult time,” Murphy said.
The identity of the lifeguard killed has not been released at this time. There is also no word on how many others were injured in the incident or their conditions.
