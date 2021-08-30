BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS/AP) — A lifeguard was killed and seven other people were injured by a lightning strike at the Jersey Shore Monday. It happened in the South Seaside Park section of Berkeley Township.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy released a statement Monday, confirming the death of a young lifeguard.READ MORE: House Democrats Urge Gov. Phil Murphy To Disburse Federal Rental Aid
“Our hearts are with the family and friends of the young lifeguard killed by today’s horrific lightning strike on the beach in Berkeley Township, and we pray for a full recovery for those injured. I’ve spoken to Mayor Carmen Amato and offered the full support and assistance of our administration during this difficult time,” Murphy said.
Ocean County Sheriff Michael Mastronardy said seven others were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.READ MORE: Several Hundred Afghanistan Evacuees Arrive At Philadelphia International Airport
Police were called at 4:31 p.m. ET to a beach on 21st Avenue in Berkeley Township, near the entrance to Island Beach State Park.
The identity of the lifeguard killed has not been released at this time.MORE NEWS: Federal Agents Join Investigation Into Deadly Shooting Of 8-Year-Old Girl Outside Of Delaware County High School Football Game
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)