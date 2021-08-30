PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On the eve of a full, in-person return to learning, the Philadelphia School District is looking at some new classrooms but the same COVID concerns.

Superintendent Dr. William Hite spoke with CBS3 as he looked around Community Propel Academy, a new 183,000-square-foot school. He wanted the focus of the school to be about bringing classes and students together.

“You can see spaces where students can engage together, you can see spaces where teachers can bring their classes together,” Dr. Hite said.