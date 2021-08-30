PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – District Attorney Larry Krasner and DAO staff will update the public on developments in the case of a caretaker involved in the 2017 murder of a 2-year-old child. A weekly gun crimes update will also be provided.
- WHAT: DA Larry Krasner will provide an update on the 2017 murder of a 2-year-old child.
- WHO: District Attorney Larry Krasner, First Assistant District Attorney Robert Listenbee, ADA Chesley Lightsey, Supervisor, Homicide & Non-Fatal Shooting Unit, ADA Nora Neinhagan Greenberg, Homicide & Non-Fatal Shootings Unit, Rev. Myra Maxwell, Supervisor, DAO C.A.R.E.S. Program
- WHEN: Monday, August 30, 2021
- TIME: 11:00 a.m.
- WHERE: Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office, Main Lobby, Three South Penn Square, Philadelphia, PA 19107
- Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device through CBSN Philly
