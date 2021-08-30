TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – The European Union recommended that unvaccinated Americans should be banned from nonessential travel because of the rising cases of COVID-19 in the United States. The guidance is nonbinding, but U.S. travelers are being advised to expect differing travel rules in European countries that include France, Italy, and Germany.

Infections are increasing everywhere, but Pennsylvania had some especially high numbers Monday — more than 9,000 new cases over the weekend.

It’s a sea of red, the CDC COVID tracking map shows the highest transmission level in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. And nationally the U.S. is now averaging 156,000 new daily cases.

“These figures should be a wake-up call to the threat the Delta variant poses,” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said.

Murphy says hospitalizations in New Jersey have increased 10% over a week. Nationally, they’re up 624% in two months.

“If we got the overwhelming majority of those 80 million people vaccinated, you would see a dramatic turnaround in the dynamic of the outbreak,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said.

Because children under 12 can’t be vaccinated, their infection rates are increasing.

Nationwide, 180,000 children tested positive during the week of Aug. 12 — sparking fears of more outbreaks as students go back to school.

“I’m scared that it’s going to affect my education because it’s really important to me,” a student said.

Murphy says mask mandates inside New Jersey schools would be strictly enforced and that the state has 6.5 million masks to help supply schools.

On the vaccination front, they’re up slightly and now with boosters being recommended beginning Sept. 20, officials are expecting a new rush on vaccines.

“If you have yet to get your first shot now is the time to do it because the demand is only going to pick up again within the next month,” Murphy said.

Murphy said vaccination mega-sites would be reopening in New Jersey and that the state had plenty of vaccine supplies.

The current guidance is that high-risk people should get a booster eight months after their second shot and that’s supposed to start later in September. But some people say they’re getting a third shot now, in many retail locations.