PENNSAUKEN, NEW JERSEY –A landmark birthday in Camden County! Eyewitness News was at the house of Stephen Mucha, who turned 100-years-old on Sunday.
Mucha, a World War II veteran, was surrounded by friends, family, first responders, and even some elected officials for his big day.
Mucha has seen and done a lot in the last 100 years, including raising four children and writing two books. And he's quite the jokester.
Steve and his wife, Carol, also have a love of music and performing for residents in local nursing homes.
By his count, he’s put on more than 1,700 shows.