PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The race is on to get more people vaccinated in Philadelphia. Eyewitness News was at Sunday’s Vax Up Philly parade.
It began in FDR Park in South Philadelphia and went to City Hall before continuing up North Broad Street.
Organizers say they started at FDR Park for a reason.
"There's a population of folks here who need to get vaccinated. FDR is an awesome, beautiful place, a lot of people here," Robert Pugliese said. "We have the Latin Soccer League that's down here. We've been here for about five weeks and we keep seeing more people coming back to get vaccinated. We're doing numbers of 40,70 a week. Today we're doing second doses. So as long as people want to get vaccinated we're going to come back."
There were three free clinics total during the parade.