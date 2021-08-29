TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — A welcome home celebration for a local gold medal Olympian — and she’s only 19-years-old. From Trenton, New Jersey, to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, to back home again.

Athing Mu’s victory shines as bright as the gold medals draped around her neck.

“She’s a hometown hero,” one woman said.

This moment is monumental for the 19-year-old.

Mu won two gold medals — one in the 4×400 relay and the other in the 800-meter, where she broke a world record.

“Having a graduate from Trenton High that did track this is world history right here and I’m just so thankful to see it and be a part of it especially after what we’ve been through,” Shakira Love-Funderberg said.

Hundreds of people lined the streets of Trenton on Sunday to show their support for Mu’s victory. Her accomplishments feel like a win for the entire city.

“We’re really proud of all Trentonians and right over there is a little girl and she’s in the next Olympics,” Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora said.

“It can make me feel better more confident more,” Morgan Tabron said.

Nikki Tabron brought her daughter Morgan to the parade. Mu proved to be not only a positive example for young girls but a positive light on the city.

“I think this is amazing,” Nikki Tabron said. “Every time you turn on the TV all you see is bad, bad, Trenton, Trenton, bad, bad, Trenton, Trenton, and this is something that not many cities or states can say they have an Olympic champion.”

“It feels good to be out here, seeing the parade,” Summer Funderburg, a Trenton resident said.

She added that she feels like she can become anything she wants to be after seeing Mu win two gold medals.