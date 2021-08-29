PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eyewitness News Weather Team is tracking Hurricane Ida as it makes landfall and its impacts across the Philadelphia region. But first, we want to give you a look at your beginning of the week forecast.

Heat and humidity will be in the mix Monday ahead of an approaching cold front that will help generate scattered showers and thunderstorms. Behind the front on Tuesday, only limited relief from the humidity will materialize.

By Tuesday night, the primary focus of the week’s weather will be the remnants of Hurricane Ida as it will start to move into the region.

The full effects from Ida are expected to be felt across the area Wednesday and Thursday.

Ida will exit the Philadelphia area on Thursday and we’ll finally get some glorious relief for Friday and parts of the upcoming holiday weekend with a taste of crispness in store for the start of meteorological fall.

LOCAL IDA EFFECTS:

Timing: Tuesday night into Thursday

Location: Entire Philadelphia region

Threats: Heavy rain, flooding, flash flooding, gusty winds, isolated severe thunderstorms, coastal flooding concerns, isolated tornadoes (possible dependent on track of storm)

DETAILS:

The current consensus is that the remnant low of Ida will pass directly over or just south of the Delaware Valley late Wednesday night or Thursday morning. Some showers may develop as early as Tuesday night, but much of the heaviest rain is expected on Wednesday night with the system eventually ending through the day on Thursday.

The timing and duration of this event are not totally gelling in the model data at present with the GFS being the faster solution. In this scenario, the effects of Ida would wrap up mainly during the first half of the day Thursday, while another model is showing a much slower exit. The Euro has periods of heavy rain likely throughout the day Thursday before tapering off Thursday evening.

The main threat with Ida will be heavy-to-torrential rainfall and the risk for flash, urban and river flooding. Currently, models are suggesting we could see a widespread area of 2-4 inches across most of our Pennsylvania counties with a ribbon of 4-6 inches across areas like the Lehigh Valley, Poconos, and portions of Berks County. This would create a potentially dangerous flooding situation for our northern areas if that much rain were to fall on already saturated ground.

As we’ve experienced with Elsa and Henri, the remnants of tropical systems can pose the threat for tornadoes. These tornadoes almost exclusively occur on the eastern side of the storm track. At present, South Jersey and Delaware would be in this sector, however, a subtle shift in the track would introduce Philly and nearby suburbs to this potential threat.

The forecast is evolving.

Additionally, the National Weather Service in Mt. Holly, with 35 tornado warnings this year, is one issuance away from setting a record.

The old record was set just last year.

Stay with the Eyewitness News Weather Team for continuing coverage surrounding Hurricane Ida and its local impact.