PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 19-year-old male was shot twice, in the head and chest, and killed on Sunday in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood, police say. The incident occurred just after 4 p.m. on 3000 Ella Street.
Police had identified the 19-year-old as Anthony Caliz who was transported by a private vehicle to Temple University Hospital-Episcopal campus, where he was pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.