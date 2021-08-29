PHILADELPHIA — From the Ben to The Shore. It’s a 65-mile journey and thousands of bikers made it their mission Sunday morning.
The 34th annual charity bike ride kicked off before the sun was even up.READ MORE: More Than 500 People Evacuated From Afghanistan Arrive In Philadelphia
The riders are raising money for the Families Behind The Badge Children’s Foundation. Funds benefit families of fallen first responders, as well as children in the Philadelphia area.READ MORE: Galvis, Suarez Lead Phillies Over Arizona For 3rd Straight Win
Organizers say the bike ride is about giving back and comradery.MORE NEWS: Man Dies After Being Shot Twice In Kensington, Police Say
The bike ride raised more than $1 million. The funds will go to dozens of charities, including those fighting gun violence in our city.