By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA — From the Ben to The Shore. It’s a 65-mile journey and thousands of bikers made it their mission Sunday morning.

The 34th annual charity bike ride kicked off before the sun was even up.

The riders are raising money for the Families Behind The Badge Children’s Foundation. Funds benefit families of fallen first responders, as well as children in the Philadelphia area.

Organizers say the bike ride is about giving back and comradery.

The bike ride raised more than $1 million. The funds will go to dozens of charities, including those fighting gun violence in our city.