Man Dies After Shot At Least 14 Times In Mantua, Philadelphia Police Say

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was shot and killed in Philadelphia’s Mantua neighborhood. The shooting happened on the 3700 block of Aspen Street, early Sunday morning.

Police say a 34-year-old man was shot at least 14 times.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

There’s no word on what sparked the gunfire.

No arrests have been made.

