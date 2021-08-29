Man Dies After Shot At Least 14 Times In Mantua, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was shot and killed in Philadelphia’s Mantua neighborhood. The shooting happened on the 3700 block of Aspen Street, early Sunday morning.
Police say a 34-year-old man was shot at least 14 times.
He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
There’s no word on what sparked the gunfire.
No arrests have been made.