FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Falls Township. Officers were called to a report of a domestic disturbance at a home on the 400 block of Federal Lane, just after 12 p.m. Sunday.
Police say a man at the residence was pronounced dead at the scene.
No officers or anyone else at the home was injured.
The incident remains under investigation.
No further details have been provided.