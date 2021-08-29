PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was shot and killed in Philadelphia’s Mantua neighborhood. The shooting happened on the 3700 block of Aspen Street, around 4:44 a.m. Sunday.
Police have identified the 34-year-old man as Corey Crippen who was shot at least 14 times.
He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
There’s no word on what sparked the gunfire.
No arrests have been made.