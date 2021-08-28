PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 4-year-old boy is in the hospital after police say he was shot in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion section. It happened before 8 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of North 32nd Street.
Police say the boy was shot one time in his right foot and was transported to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia by a private vehicle.
According to police, the boy is in stable condition at CHOP.
Investigators say the private vehicle was no longer at the hospital when officers arrived.
No arrests have been made at this time, police say.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.